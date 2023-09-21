PhD grad looks at motherhood to achieve her doctorate

By Witness Reporter

A PhD graduate looked at motherhood in Africa as part of her research to obtain her doctorate.

Thobelani Majola, who has earned the highest postgraduate degree (PhD) from UKZN, examined socio-cultural views about motherhood and the maternal presence or absence among young African mothers.

“This study looked at how having biological mothers who are both present and absent affects young mothers’ experiences and perspectives of parenthood,” she said.

According to a press release by UKZN, in her research, Majola looked at multiple facets that affect young mothers in Africa such as death, marriage, female labour migration, and education and these were identified as the root causes of mother absence.

ALSO READ | DUT graduate to jet off to Mauritius

But the journey was not smooth sailing for Majola. She encountered minor setbacks as a result of the lack of participation from a few young mothers because of discomfort.

Majola was very grateful for those who stuck with her in this journey.

It truly does seem like a dream come true to have finally achieved a PhD

Her supervisor, Professor Pranitha Maharaj noted that Majola made great sacrifices in completing her doctoral studies.

I commend Thobelani for her diligence, dedication and strong work ethic,” said Maharaj.

ALSO READ | MEC Nkosi vows to help sewing project graduates find work

Majola also offered words of encouragement for those still in their academic journey.

“You will never be granted an opportunity that is beyond your capabilities. You will succeed if you push through the toughest days. Always establish a strategy for your study with goals and take each day as it comes.”