PhD graduate looks at gender and resilience in climate change

By Akheel Sewsunker

With changes in the climate, a recent PhD graduate conducted a ground-breaking study into the relationship between gender, vulnerability, and resilience in the face of climate change.

Dr Thandeka Ndaba conducted interdisciplinary research in Gender Studies.

She was supervised by Professor Maheshvari Naidu and Professor Onisimo Mutanga.

Naidu added that they were proud of Ndaba’s efforts.

As supervisors, we are incredibly proud of Thandeka who was able to gather high-quality data and who has managed to finish her PhD in the minimum prescribed time,” said the supervisors.

The research looked to understand how gender influences vulnerability and resilience to climate change.

ALSO READ | DUT graduate to jet off to Mauritius

It also looked to identify potential strategies for promoting gender-sensitive adaptation and mitigation measures. Ndaba looked at women in the Swayimane and Nhlazuka areas.

“The study looked at the difficulties these farmers confront and their unique need for resources, training, social networks, and Early Warning Systems (EWS) for climate change adaptation.

“The study added to the body of knowledge on how early warning systems, climate change and gender interact.

It emphasised the need for policies that consider the special needs and vulnerabilities of women farmers in rural South African communities,” said Ndaba.

Some of the highlights of Ndaba’s research was engaging with the communities of Swayimane and Nhlazuka to gain a first hand perspective.

ALSO READ | PhD grad looks at motherhood to achieve her doctorate

“The level of participation and enthusiasm from the women was truly remarkable.

“They shared stories of how they had taken initiatives to adapt to the changing climate, such as implementing sustainable farming practices and building support structures among themselves. They also educated their communities on the importance of adapting to weather related hazards and disasters,” she said.

Ndaba added that she was grateful for the support she had received.

My family and friends were incredibly supportive throughout my research journey. They provided emotional encouragement, and their support and belief in me played a crucial role in my success and ability,” she said.

She added that she was grateful to her supervisors for pushing her to explore new and different ideas.