PhD graduate looks into the effects of bullying

By Akheel Sewsunker

Bullying, an age-old problem, inspired a PhD graduate to study it in the digital age.

Suhana Jacobs, who was motivated into looking into bullying, said that incidents of violence and bullying were on the increase.

“The explosion of disturbing videos posted on social media of assaults and harassment among school learners provoked my academic interest in the phenomenon of school violence and its somewhat unexplored relationship with the virtual schoolyard within the context of cyberbullying.

This mirror of what is happening with young people gives us a disturbing view of society, prompting the need for greater insights into why young people create, circulate and forward embarrassing content of their peers – content that deliberately harasses, humiliates and injures,” said Jacobs.

She added that the goal for the research study was to explore the experiences of young adult survivors who have endured both physical and cyberbullying and their responses to it.

She said a surprising discovery that emerged through the study is the original conceptualisation of “extended bullying”.

The research revealed that, rather than existing in isolation, bullying unfolds across four interlocking dimensions: participant extension, content extension, spatial extension, and temporal extension.

Jacobs also noted that the digital age also played a role in bullying and could greatly enhance the effects of bullying.

“‘In the instant that the video clip or image is uploaded to social media, it takes on an entirely new life. The lives of young people are substantially entwined with digital media technology, with access to such media and devices growing rapidly.

“This rise in connectivity and access to social media platforms has raised critical issues relating to safety, privacy, and abuse.

“For a long time, school violence was primarily located in the physical realm. However, technology has blurred the boundaries of physical space with the introduction of cyberspace.

One of the areas requiring urgent scholarship and intervention within the broader context of school violence is that of the filming of such incidents of physical bullying and posting such recordings on social media,” she said.

In order to address the issue of bullying, Jacobs hosted collaborative workshops through partnerships with survivors, youth, and teachers with the aim of fostering empathy, critical thinking, collaboration, problem-solving, and dialogue among pupils and teachers.

Her supervisor, Professor Vaughn John, said that her research was comprehensive.

“This study involved broad and deep engagement with survivors of bullying, youth, and educators; with their insights and experiences enriching the research design.

“This collaborative approach ensured that the voices of those most affected by bullying were recognised and harnessed towards finding solutions.”