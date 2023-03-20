Philanthropists attend gala dinner

Philanthropists from all over KwaZulu-Natal were treated to well-deserved night of glamour at the Sibaya Community Trust on Friday night.
The gala dinner was held at the Sibiya Casino, north of Durban, hosted by South Africa’s award-winning storyteller, Gcina Mhlophe.
The trust also launched the book 250 Million Philanthropic Responsibility, which outlines the journey of the foundation over the years.
Chairperson of the trust, Vivian Reddy, said the foundation has donated R250 million to various organisations and uplifted the lives of 60 000 beneficiaries.
He said he hoped the book will inspire its readers to take action and make a difference in their own communities.
We understand that in working together we can make a significant difference in the lives of disadvantaged communities. We have provided access to clean water, electricity and health care while also contributing to gender based violence programmes. We provided food security and saved the lives of many children who have undergone heart surgery.