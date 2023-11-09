Philharmonic orchestra to perform at Epworth

By Akheel Sewsunker

Epworth School in Golf Road, Pietermaritzburg, is bringing its 125th birthday celebrations to a close on November 25, with an event for everyone in Pietermaritzburg to enjoy, a festive concert with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra (KZNPO).

According to a media release by Gail Cornhill, who is dealing with the preparations, an assortment of musicians will flock to the school.

With talented musicians from over 12 countries, this amazing orchestra has performed in KZN for 40 years, and Maritzburg has been a favoured stop over the years with Symphony in the City and Handel’s Messiah being top draw cards.

“Over recent years, there have been few opportunities for Maritzburgers to enjoy the beautiful music of the KZNPO and it is with great pleasure that Epworth School, along with event sponsors, Parklane Spar, SpecSavers and the United Methodist Church, have managed to put together a programme of festive music for Pietermaritzburg to celebrate and enjoy,” said Cornhill.

She added that the orchestra will be led by Dutch-born conductor Lykele Temmingh.

“With Hilton College’s Luke Holder playing the organ, soloists Nontobeko Bhengu, Pietermaritzburg’s very own Andrew Butler and Njabulo Nzuza, as well as 11-year-old Oliver Pentz, who will play the bagpipes, this is a concert that should not be missed,” she said.

She added that the Epworth School choir will also make an appearance at the event.

The Epworth choir of over 60 pupils from Grade 8 to Grade 12, will be led by Simon Bester, Epworth’s head of high school music and choir conductor, himself an accomplished cellist. There will be opportunities for the audience to sing along, moments of quiet reflection and moments of pure joy.

The concert tickets have been subsidised to make it affordable for everyone to be able to attend the special event and are R100 per ticket.

Tickets can be booked online through Quicket or you can email gail@spottedowl.co.za to book. Seating is unreserved and the concert starts at 1 pm on November 25.