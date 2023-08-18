Phoenix brothers get 7 years for unrest crimes

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for common assault, assault to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder committed during the July unrest in 2021 in Durban.

They appeared at the Durban High Court on Friday and Judge Gregory Kruger handed down sentences of three years, 12 months and seven years to be served concurrently by both brothers.

In May this year, the brothers were found not guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Mondli Majola who died during the unrest in Phoenix, Durban.

However, they were found guilty of assault with intent to cause Majola grievous bodily harm. The evidence showed that Dylan hit him with the butt of his knife and Ned hit him with a pick handle.

The court also found them both guilty of assaulting Mxolisi Phuthuzo, and guilty of the attempted murder of Nkululeko Mangwe.

They were acquitted on charges relating to a fourth complainant, Qaphelani Mkhovu, as the State did not have sufficient evidence.

The brothers’ legal counsel appealed the sentences claiming there was not enough evidence to prove that it was indeed the brothers that caused the injuries during the assault as they didn’t act alone in the assaults.

However, the court dismissed their application stating that the judgment was long and detailed.

“I have weighed all the facts set before me, another court will come to a different conclusion,” said Kruger.