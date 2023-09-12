Phoenix man found guilty of murdering wife, his three children, and nephew

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban High Court has found Kista Chetty (57) guilty of the murders of his wife, three children, and nephew.

In 2021, Chetty murdered his wife Elisha Naidoo (39) his 13-year-old daughter Jadene, nine-year-old son Jordan, eight-year-old daughter Aarav and three-year-old nephew Aldrin by setting their Phoenix home on fire after dousing it with petrol.

Chetty pleaded not guilty and claimed he set the house on fire with the intention of killing himself, not his family.

Judge Carol Sibiya found that the murders were premeditated and found Chetty guilty of six attempted murders, as well as arson. Six people survived the fire as there were 12 people living in the house at the time, including Chetty’s brother-in-law.

Judge Sibiya said Chetty was aware of the dangerous consequences of starting the fire inside the house.

She found there was overwhelming evidence that the fire was deliberately set.

After the judgment, senior state prosecutor, advocate Krishen Shah revealed that Chetty had numerous previous convictions dating back to the 1980s to 2015 ranging from theft, drug possession and rape.

However, Chetty hadn’t spent any time behind bars, as he was either fined or given suspended sentences.

Chetty admitted his previous convictions in court. However, his lawyer requested for a long adjournment before pre-sentencing continued so that he could be evaluated by a psychologist.

Judge Sibiya adjourned the matter to Friday.

Before Chetty was taken away from court, he was seen hugging and consoling sobbing family members, including his daughter who survived the fire.

Chetty’s sister, Charmaine Pillay, said the judgment was disheartening as her brother was never a violent person.