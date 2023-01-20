Phoenix protests simmer down as power and water are restored

Khethukuthula Xulu

After weeks of ongoing protest action due to water and power disruptions in Phoenix, calm was restored to the area on Thursday, following the return of the power and water supplies.

Residents took to the street last week when they had gone for more than 40 hours without power.

On Wednesday, residents again burnt tyres and blocked roads when they experienced more disruptions.

Community group Voice of Phoenix (VOP) said on Thursday that power and water had been restored in all parts of Phoenix that were affected.

The public relations officer of VOP, Pastor Mervyn Reddy, said the electricity outages were caused by an overburdened system that would trip each time load shedding was implemented.

He said, through the group’s correspondence with the municipality and the head of electricity, they were informed that the continual switching on and off of the power system created a burden that led to tripping.

We understand that our systems at the plant are old and need to be updated, and because of that we want a long-term solution.

Reddy said, as a result of their consultation with the mayoral office, head of electricity and other departments involved, some long-term solutions to the Phoenix electricity crisis were put on the table.

Reddy said they were informed by the city that a team of specialists had been assembled to discuss technical solutions to the repetitive problems in Phoenix.

He said the following options were considered.

These were a cable replacement from Theomore Reservoir to Eastbury and a new tie-in to Phoenix north.

The deputy head of electricity, Vees Ramdhani, outlined these two options as the best possible long-term solution for the electricity crisis.

The 150 mm cable that runs along Phoenix Highway was inspected and it was found that there are places of repeat failures.

The armouring of the cable was damaged at various points along most of the length, which was probably caused by fibre excavations in the area that have resulted in damage to the insulation over a prolonged period of time.

Ramdhani said the cable, which is capable of carrying 240 A, was not overloaded, despite having 23 mini-substations on the circuit.

The cable is not tripping on overload and the settings are correct.

He added that this option entailed replacing about six kilometres of cable at an approximate cost of R5 million, which would take four to five months to complete the design and replace the cable with a 240 mm cable.

Phoenix ward 50 councillor, Lyndal Singh, said there was no easy fix without fixing the existing aged infrastructure.

The ailing infrastructure seems to be the cause of the outages.

The municipality will have to look at replacing the broken infrastructure.

Singh said the outages affect the same residents of wards 48, 49 and 50.