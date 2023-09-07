Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman (92) has died

By Nompilo Kunene

In a sombre moment for South Africa and the retail industry, Raymond Ackerman (92), the visionary founder of Pick n Pay, has died.

The retail group he founded announced his death in a statement on Thursday morning.

“With profound sadness, we announce that Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has passed away.”

“A visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African. Our country has lost a brilliant patriot who always saw a positive future for South Africa.”

Ackerman was born on March 10, 1931, and grew up in Cape Town.

He founded Pick n Pay in 1967, envisioning a supermarket that would offer quality products at affordable prices, catering to the needs of ordinary South Africans.

Under his leadership, the company flourished, becoming one of the country’s most prominent retail giants.

Today, Pick n Pay operates more than 1,800 stores across South Africa and neighbouring countries, employing thousands of people and serving millions of customers daily.

As news of Ackerman’s passing spread, tributes are pouring in.

