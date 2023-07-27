PICS | Cash-in-transit vehicle blown up in Durban

By Nompilo Kunene

A daring gang of armed robbers blew up an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle near Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu, Durban, on Wednesday evening.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police are investigating cases of armed robbery, attempted murder and malicious damage to property following a cash-in-transit robbery which happened along Khumzana Road on Wednesday evening.

Netshiunda said it is alleged that cash-in-transit security guards had just collected money from a nearby shopping mall when they found themselves under fire from an unknown number of suspects who were travelling in two vehicles.

“When the cash truck finally came to a standstill, the driver and his crew were allegedly forced out of the vehicle and were robbed of their firearms before the suspects blew up the cash truck.”

1/3 The cash-in-transit vehicle that was bombed in KwaMashu, Durban. Photo: Rusa 2/3 Bullet cartridges found at the scene. Photo: Rusa 3/3 Items found at the scene. Photo: Rusa

Netshiunda said the robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. He said no injuries were reported and a manhunt for the suspects is underway.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said when Rusa members responded to the scene, they found community members in the process of stealing money left behind by the suspects. He said the scene was swiftly secured.

He said they also discovered that explosives were used to blow up the armoured vehicle.