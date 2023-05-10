PICS | Counterfeit goods worth R400 million seized at Durban harbour

By Nompilo Kunene

Vigilant police officers have positively identified a vessel and stopped a container that was carrying counterfeit goods at the Durban Harbour in the early hours of Wednesday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the officers were performing their routine risk profiling when they identified a cold storage container whose details looked suspicious.

“The container was correctly searched at a depot in Isipingo and tons of counterfeit items of well-known clothing brands worth approximately R400 million were recovered.”

1/5 Some of the counterfeit goods found in the container. Photo: SAPS 2/5 Some of the counterfeit goods found in the container. Photo: SAPS 3/5 An officer with a fake Springboks jersey found found in the container. Photo: SAPS 4/5 5/5 Some of the counterfeit goods found in the container. Photo: SAPS

Netshiunda said the container was coming from an Asian country and the police have already started with the process to establish the intended destination and the possible recipients.