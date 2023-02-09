PICS | Durban man nabbed with stolen vehicles, rifles

Witness Reporter

Durban police have arrested a 28-year-old man at his house in Westville, Durban, after they found him in possession of four stolen vehicles and various calibre of firearms.

The arrest was made by the Provincial Tactical Response Team (TRT) on Wednesday morning after executing a search warrant.

They found the suspect in possession of four stolen vehicles; a white Hyundai i20 which was reported stolen in Durban Central in September 2022, a grey Ford Ranger which was reported stolen in Brighton Beach in September 2021, a white Toyota Fortuner and another gold Toyota Fortuner which were reported stolen in Westville and Alexander Road in April and May of 2022 respectively.

ALSO READ | Motorists warned of possible hijackings following death of alleged criminal

Police said the suspect was also found in possession of a Jet Ski whose manufacturer’s plates were filed off.

“During the search police also found three rifles, two handguns and ammunition of various calibre of firearms. The firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were not used in the commission of a crime. A police cap was also found in possession of the suspect,” said KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

1/3 Some of the stolen cars recovered from the man's house. Photo: SAPS 2/3 A car and jet recovered from the man's house. Photo: SAPS 3/3 Ammunition recovered from the man's house. Photo: SAPS

The suspect will appear in court soon.