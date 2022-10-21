Updated: Three trucks, five cars involved in massive crash on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

Ten people were injured in a massive accident involving three trucks and five cars on the N3 near Peter Brown off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

Craig Botha, spokesperson for Kwazulu Private Ambulance, said when the emergency services arrived on scene, they found that there had been a multiple-vehicle collision involving four trucks and five cars.

Ten people were taken to hospital after a massive crash on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Supplied

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 10 [people] had suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.”

He said they were all taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident is not known but authorities are investigating, said Botha.

By 2.30 pm on Friday, the N3 in the area was still partially closed.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali said that the road will be opened shortly.

“One lane is opened for the traffic to be diverted. The rest of the road will be opened soon as they had to use sawdust to absorb the oil from the truck. Motorists are urged to proceed with caution,” said Mali.

