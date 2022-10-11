PICS | Freak winds wreak havoc in Ladysmith, KZN

Claudine Senekal

Parts of Kandahar, in Ladysmith, were closed off and motorists had to seek alternative routes to work and home after electrical poles were damaged in a freak wind on Monday evening.

“It was like a huge explosive going off above our heads,” said a Kandahar resident, after gale-force winds ripped their roof off, late on Monday night.

“It was beyond scary and we had to use a broom and mop to keep parts of the ceiling up so that we could safely get everyone out of the house. The roof is completely gone, there is nothing,” said the resident.

Some roads in the area had to be closed off to traffic after strong winds wreaked havoc in Ladysmith. Photo: Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald

Mop-up operations were already in progress on Tuesday morning as councillor Abbas Warasally and officials from Alfred Duma Municipality and Human Settlements visited two homes that had been damaged.

Residents told the Ladysmith Herald that if the electrical pole had not been in the way to keep the tin roof back, it would have swept into other homes, causing more damage.

“A homeless man had been sleeping just behind the electrical pole, if not for that, then I fear the worst,” said councillor Warasally.

Another business in the area was also affected by the freak winds, as the wind ripped off their businesses’ entrance gates.

Damage from the strong winds in Ladysmith. Photo; Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald

Another home, along Meena Place, was also damaged. Electrical poles along Kandahar Avenue were also damaged by the freak winds and motorists had to seek alternative routes as the road was closed off by Public Safety.

Warasally said he is just grateful that no one was injured and that the municipality is working on replacing the roofs that were damaged.

