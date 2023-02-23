PICS | Guests arrive in style at KZN Legislature opening

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Guests, MECs and other dignarities, on Thursday morning began arriving at Pietermaritzburg ‘s Oval Cricket Staduim where Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, is due to officially open the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

Mostly dressed in Zulu traditional attire, the guests told The Witness that they were looking forward to the king’s speech.

His Majesty, King MisuZulu, who was inaugurated last year following the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, will address members of the KZN Provincial Legislature in what will be his maiden speech in the provincial legislature.

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede alongside ANC MPL Rev. Vusi Dube arriving.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa arriving at the Ocal Cricket stadium.

Former Social development MEC Weziwe Thusi and ANCMPL Hlobisile Dlamini.

Speaking to The Witness about her outfit former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said she wanted to be simple and beautiful.

This is a big day where we will hear the address from the Zulu Monarch MisuZulu kaZwelithini. My attire was designed by Sli, the woman who dresses me.

Member of parliament Rev Vusi Dube, who was wearing a Xhosa inspired attire, said he wanted to show that KZN has multi cultural and religious people. It is important to dress in an appropriate manner according to our cultures especially, if we are going to be addressed by the monarch.