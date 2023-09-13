PICS | Illegal liquor distillery uncovered and dismantled, three nabbed

By Nompilo Kunene

Three people were arrested by Pinetown police after they were caught in the act of manufacturing illegal spirited liquor at a clandestine distillery in Westmead on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said in an operation involving officers from Crime Intelligence, KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Board, a courier company and brewery expert from the affected alcohol brand, intelligence was gathered about a company which was manufacturing counterfeit liquor and an operational plan was put in motion.

“During observation, it was uncovered that the gates to the building were always shut, however, the suspects were continuing with their shenanigans behind closed doors.

“Upon tactically penetrating into the building, police found three men in the act of bottling self-made liquor into bottles branded with the name of a well-known vodka brand.

“Branded boxes, tons of liquor, a matrix printer and bottle caps, all valued to approximately R400 000 were recovered and seized,” said Netshiunda.

1/2 Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed manufacturing counterfeit liquor. Photo: SAPS 2/2 Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed manufacturing counterfeit liquor. Photo: SAPS

He said the three men, aged between 29 and 42 years old, will appear in court soon.