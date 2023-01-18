PICS | Jika Joe residents livid after municipality demolishes illegal structures

Chris Ndaliso

Jika Joe residents have threatened to block roads in the area following Msunduzi Municipality’s move to demolish the structures of informal businesses in the area on Tuesday.

At least three structures situated on a street behind the Jika Joe project were demolished.

Two were fast food outlets while the other one was a barber shop. In response, some residents have joined with two of the business owners, who said they have mobilised the community to block the roads passing through or in the vicinity of the area.

Informal businesses in Jika Joe informal settlements were demolished by Msunduzi Municipality on Tuesday.

Mike Tiloes was at another one of his businesses when he was called by his employee telling him about the demolition taking place at Jika Joe.

“I was given a R1 500 fine for me to get my pots and stove. I have been running this fast food outlet for a few weeks and I supported my family with the proceeds. Business has not been doing well and I had to take one of my children back home because it’s tough out here.

“Now [the municipality] has demolished what was a means to support my family,” said Tiloes.

He said he has legal papers to be in the country and so does the woman he employed at his business. John Amido, who rents a shack from Skhumbuzo Gwala, said he felt they were targeted “for no reason”.

“I’ve been running a barber shop from this shack for months now. Why would [the municipality] not give a warning so that we are able to disconnect and remove our valuables in a decent manner to prevent damaging them? This barber shop has been my source of living and now I have to pay R1 500 to get my hair cutting machines back,” said Amido.

His landlord, Skhumbuzo Dlamini, said he felt disrespected by what the municipality had done. He said he had his shack up the same road but was moved by the municipality and told to find another spot to build.

It was strange for them to say I must find another spot to build but I did just that. Now they are kicking me out of this spot without giving any reasons. They watch us when we build and do not stop us. Once we are settled in, they come to demolish our structures. What they have done will not end well. This has angered the community

A resident, Bongani Mkhize, said Msunduzi was “choked” by unfulfilled promises made by previous leaders.

“The challenge here is that the current leadership continues on the same trail — they continue making promises which they do not fulfil,” he said.

Senior manager in the office of the municipal manager, Madeleine Jackson-Plaatjies, said: “The municipality warned the people who are invading the Jika Joe area, as they built illegal structures along the road, destroying and removing fencing that was installed by the municipality.

“The owners were informed last week during an inspection on Thursday and even today they were given a chance to remove their belongings. Two fines were issued and most of what was destroyed was not occupied, as they were open shacks mostly built by foreign nationals.

“The municipality encourages all residents and visitors not to build on municipal land or any open space without permission from the relevant owner of that land.”