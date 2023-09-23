PICS | King Misuzulu mum on prime minister replacement

By Chris Ndaliso

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini pleaded with his subjects to let the replacement of the Zulu Prime Minister matter rest, for now.

Misuzulu was addressing throngs of his subjects during the commemoration of Umkhosi Welembe in kwaDukuza on Saturday.

The event had a slow start as the dignitaries only arrived after 12 pm instead of 10 am as was announced.

In attendance were acting KZN premier Nomagugu Zulu, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Economic Development MEC Siboniso Duma who was the program director, Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, amakhosi and izinduna.

“I know some of you are aching to know when we are getting a prime minister. I am saying let us not get there for now. We are still mourning the passing of Umntwana (Buthelezi),” said the King.

The celebration coincided with his birthday, which he feels is a significant piece of history.

“Today is a very significant day not only because it is my birthday, but because we are celebrating Umkhosi Welembe. On this significant day, I appeal to you to work together to ensure that the nation pulls together…”

“The past two years the nation has been under a dark cloud as we were left in shock by the passing of the two pillars of the nation (King Zwelithini and later his wife Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu). We are here today to remind one another as to who we are and what our culture signifies,” he said.

King Misuzulu named two regiment leaders, Prince Vanana Zulu and Sipho Mhlongo, and blessed them to lead Zulu warriors.

1/4 Dr Zweli Mkhize King Misuzulu kaZwelithini with his wife Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu at the Umkhosi Welembe event. Photo: Nqubeko Mbhele 2/4 King Misuzulu kaZwelithini named two regiments leaders Prince Vanana Zulu and Sipho Mhlongo and blessed them to lead Zulu warriors at the Umkhosi Welembe event. Photo: Nqubeko Mbhele 3/4 Prince Africa Zulu, the spokesperson for the Zulu Royal family, at the Umkhosi Welembe event. Photo: Nqubeko Mbhele 4/4 Women clad in their traditional Zulu attires at the Umkhosi Welembe event. Photo: Nqubeko Mbhele

Acting premier Nomagugu Zulu praised the founder of the Zulu nation King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.

“We are gathered on this wonderful day to pay homage to a giant that walked the pathways and valleys of our province like a colossus, more than two hundred years ago. That giant was King Shaka.

“He met his brutal and untimely demise at the hands of his brothers Dingane and Mhlangane, and his trusted aide Mbopha kaSithayi. Even though King Shaka passed away many years ago, the legacy he left behind lives on nationally, continentally and internationally.

“His fame still spreads far and wide, even though he is no longer with us. He still reigns supreme on air, in the oceans and here on land.

“Today we are gathered in this Municipal District (Ilembe) which is named in honour of his military prowess and power to unite nations, which were once diverse,” said Zulu.

She encouraged people to research and read more about the formation of the Zulu nation and its culture.