PICS | KZN Legislature opens with style

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The traditional outfits of South Africa’s different cultures were on show at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature on Thursday.

Members of the provincial legislature, party leaders and guests walked an Oscars-style red carpet at the Oval Cricket Stadium.

Leading the way was the KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson and MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Sboniso Duma and premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Earlier, members of the police performed drills before saluting the Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

1/4 Former Social development MEC Weziwe Thusi and ANCMPL Hlobisile Dlamini. 2/4 IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa arriving at the Ocal Cricket stadium. 3/4 Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede alongside ANC MPL Rev. Vusi Dube arriving. 4/4 IFP Founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, alongside ANC MPL and Former Arts and Culture MEC, Hlengiwe Mavimbela arriving at the Oval Cricket stadium in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Ntombizethu Ngcobo.

Guests in the marquee also erupted with excitement when former President Jacob Zuma entered the venue, singing, “Zuma! Zuma! Zuma!”

Speaking to The Witness about her outfit, former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, said she wanted to wear something simple and beautiful.

This is a big day … we will hear the address from the Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. My attire was designed by the woman who dresses me.

Member of Parliament (MPL), Reverend Vusi Dube, who was wearing Xhosa attire, said he wanted to show that KZN was a multi-cultural province, with people of many different religions.

It is important to dress in an appropriate manner according to our cultures, especially if we are going to be addressed by the monarch. The attire was designed by one of my church members.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Sport, Arts and Culture, Amanda Bani-Mapena, said her outfit had beads with a modern twist.

I wanted to look different this year. Our king has a vision, which is the same as his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, but [he] also wants to elevate what his father has started which is very important.

MPL and Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, who was wearing a sari, said the Zulu king was following in his father’s footsteps as he worked to ensure peace and development, social cohesion and moral regeneration for KZN.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, who was wearing Zulu traditional attire, said the Zulu nation wears traditional dress to show respect to the monarch.

Men and women in the Zulu nation dress in different attires to showcase their cultures and roots. I bought this attire from Zulu people. You would be surprised if I told you how much it costs. I am proud of it. Whenever, I wear it, I say to myself, ‘I really look nice for the Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini’.

DA KZN leader, Francois Rodgers, said the event was an opportunity for the Zulu nation, the monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, and the royal household to help develop the tourism industry in the province.