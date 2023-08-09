PICS | KZN premier says women are not second-class citizens

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube told the women of KZN that women were not second-class citizens and that she is living proof that gender equality is possible.

Dube-Ncube was speaking at the KZN Women’s Day celebrations in her home town on Wednesday in KwaMashu, Durban, at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

“I greet you proudly standing on the broad shoulders of the more than 20 000 strong and feisty women who, in 1956, rewrote the history of South Africa by marching to the Union Buildings to demand an end to the abominable and racist Pass Laws.”

“They were led by women of valour and substance, among them Sophie de Bruyn, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa who forced the then Prime Minister JG Strydom to flee. By doing so, these women inspired the famous saying: “You touch a woman, you touch a rock, you will die. Wathint’abafazi wathint’imbokodo uzokufa, finish”.

Women in their traditional Zulu attires at the KZN Women’s Day celebration in KwaMashu, Durban. Photo: Khethukuthula Xulu

She said the resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these women reassured women that their role in society, in places of worship, in the judiciary, in government could no longer be reduced to statistics and politically correct gimmicks.

She said it must be understood that women make meaningful contributions to the economy of the country, in communities and in their families.

“Women are not second-class citizens.”

Dube-Ncube reported that in line with this year’s theme of economic empowerment, all Provincial Government departments set aside budgets for Women’s Programmes from April 2022- March 2023.

“The total budget spent on Women Programmes is R ‪812 364 017,50‬ which attributes to 39% of the overall budget allocated to Provincial Government departments. The Department of Transport and the Department of Human Settlements are commended for spending 52% of their overall budget on the Women Empowerment Programme,” she said.

In a statement, the Inkatha Freedom Party Women’s Brigade (IFPWB) said women have always been the perennial ‘light’ of their homes, communities, and society, illuminating the way and giving hope.

Sadly, despite myriad campaigns and legislation, the scourge of women abuse continues unabated.

“The shocking prevalence of women abuse that permeates our communities is a grim reminder that more has to be done to curb this gruesome societal ill. Femicide is still a blight on society, with South Africa being ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for femicide and intimate partner abuse,” said IFPWB National Chairperson Phumzile Buthelezi.

Izintombi at the KZN Women’s Day celebration in KwaMashu, Durban. Photo: Khethukuthula Xulu

The event was attended by women structures from different political parties as well as local Zulu maidens.