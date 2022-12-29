PICS | KZN premier visits family of late Mampintsha

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday morning visited the family of the late Mandla Maphumulo, famously known as Mampintsha or Shimora.

Dube-Ncube visited Maphumulo’s home in Westville near Pinetown to comfort his family and wife Bongekile Simelane also known by her stage name ‘Babes Wodumo’.

The premier’s visit is ahead of his memorial service taking place at eThekwini Community Church (ECC), in Durban central.

Mampintsha (40) died last weekend after he was admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban and later transferred to Durdoc Hospital in Durban Central.

Premier Dube-Ncube was accompanied by ECC founder and Member of the Provincial Legislature, Bishop Vusi Dube, KwaZulu-Natal Director-General, Nonhlanhla Mkhize and other dignitaries.

The premier paid homage to the late hitmaker and co-founder of Big Nuz, a music group which put Durban Kwaito on the map.

Mampintsha’s funeral service will take place on Friday at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

