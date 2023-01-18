PICS | Minister Motshekga, KZN premier and Education MEC visit Durban schools

Nompilo Kunene

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited several schools in Durban to monitor and oversee the opening of schools on Wednesday morning.

Motshekga and Dube-Ncube, who were also accompanied by KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer, interacted with teachers, school governing body members and pupils at schools in uMlazi, Parlock (Newlands West) and La Mercy in an attempt to ensure that the opening of schools was smooth and incident-free.

Addressing the media on the department’s state of readiness, MEC Frazer said they are ready and have already delivered the stationery to all schools in the province, except two schools that were broken into during the school holidays.

Protests at some KZN schools

The first day of the academic year started off smoothly for most schools in the province, but there were reports of protesting parents at some schools in Durban.

1/3 KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube interacting with a pupil. Photo: Supplied 2/3 KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. 3/3 Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Photo: Supplied

Disgruntled parents had reportedly gathered at KwaMgaga High School in Umlazi and had resorted to stoning the teachers’ cars.

MEC Frazer said parents were demanding that the school use a pass-one pass-all principle.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing like that. What we have resorted to do as the department is launch an investigation where we will be checking everything starting from the marking to the issuing of the reports. We are dealing with that matter.”

She said the department was also working on addressing challenges faced by the Bhekisisa High School in Inanda, north of Durban.

On Tuesday, ActionSA leaders in KZN visited the school and found that it was not ready for business.

ActionSA said some of the challenges facing the school include a shortage of teachers, a lack of electricity, broken windows and desks, and a lack of ablution facilities.

I want to acknowledge that we do have a challenge in terms of having enough educators, but we are trying our best in ensuring that there is no class without an educator.

Addressing the issue of school reopening and those affected by the flood rains, Dube-Ncube said all families who lost documentation due to the floods in the province have been assisted.

“We don’t have a family that does not have documentation including IDs and birth certificates,” she said.