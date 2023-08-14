News

By Nompilo Kunene
Digital Editor
14 Aug 2023
14:10

PICS | Missing teenager’s body retrieved from Glendale dam

The boy was reportedly last seen by friends while swimming in the dam on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue workers looking for the boy's body. Photo IPSS
Rescue workers searching for the boy's body at a dam in Glendale. Photo IPSS

The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in a dam in Glendale, on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday afternoon was retrieved on Monday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to the dam, alongside Umhlali SAPS K9 Search & Rescue, to search for the missing teenager.

Meyrick said the boy was reportedly last seen by friends while swimming in the dam on Sunday afternoon.

“SAPS K9 Dante was used to locate the position of the missing boy before a dive operation was undertaken to recover the body of the boy.”

IPSS conveyed its condolences to the teen’s family and friends.

