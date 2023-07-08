PICS | One dead, over 300 left homeless after shack fire in KZN

By Witness Reporter

One person was reported dead after a fire broke out on Saturday morning in the KwaMasinenge informal settlement, in the Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality of the Ugu District.

The fire caused devastation, destroying approximately 111 households.

In response to the shack fire, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) swiftly activated its disaster management team, along with the KZN Social Development, to assist those affected.

Cogta said preliminary reports indicate that the fire resulted in the unfortunate death of one person and has severely impacted over 300 people who were left homeless.

Government officials have taken charge of providing essential humanitarian aid to the fire victims, including hot meals and much-needed relief supplies.

The cause of the fire, which occurred during the morning hours as residents were preparing to leave for work, remains unclear.

Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi extended her condolences to the family that lost a member due to this fire disaster.

She further commended all stakeholders, including the South African Police Services, Social Development, Red Cross, Wimpy and other non-governmental organisations, for their swift response to the incident.

She said the provincial government has assembled a dedicated team to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation and determine the full extent of the damage.

“Dedicated disaster response teams are working tirelessly at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to undamaged homes while simultaneously assisting the affected individuals.

“All provincial departments are mobilising their resources to ensure a coordinated response, working around the clock to assist the affected communities. Priority is being given to those who have lost important documents, such as identification documents, birth certificates, and Sassa cards,” said the department.

Cogta also urged community members in the province to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, such as ensuring heaters or stoves are turned off before sleeping, particularly during winter, to prevent hazardous incidents.