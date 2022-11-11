PICS | Provincial officials raid run-down Durban building

Witness Reporter

Law enforcement officials raided the notorious St. Moritz building in Mahatma Gandhi Road, eThekwini, on Friday as part of the integrated safety month and festive season launch.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka joined other law enforcement officers in an operation to crack down on crime.

After raiding the run-down building, Dube-Ncube said the building should be condemned.

“The plan is to make sure that the building is condemned, the SAPS has been complaining about such buildings and it is the responsibility of the municipality to ensure that buildings that are not habitable must be condemned.

“Now we are told that in this building, which is notorious in particular, these people went to court for an interdict to stop the municipality from closing the building down. We believe that there has to be a meeting between ourselves as well as the judiciary so that they can see and understand the problems that are being created by not acting decisively on this,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said the building has illegal migrants living there, drugs and the building might collapse anytime.

“This is a problem because if this building were to collapse, and people were to die here, the government is going to be blamed and yet government tried to close the building and the courts said no,” said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube said that police in the province are ready to take the war to criminals.

Cele called on all police members to work to fulfil the constitutional mandate of the police as they have the code of conduct to keep the community safe, to avail themselves to making sure that women and children are safe.