PICS | Python rescued trying to ‘jump’ the fence

By Nosipho Gumede

Snake rescuer Nick Evans and his friend rescued a gigantic Southern African Python on Saturday at a property in Clare Estate, Durban.

After receiving a call from his friend who resides at Clare Estate, Evans said he expected to find a boa, but to his surprise, found a gigantic python.

According to Evans, the Southern African Python, previously known as the Rock Python (which is technically now the East African subspecies), does not occur in this area, or anywhere nearby. Historically, he said they occurred nearby, in the Palmiet valley, but they’ve since been wiped out.

“When I arrived, I found a number of residents from the neighbourhood were on scene.

“I unfortunately didn’t have my python box with me, not that I was concerned, as I usually can fit them in my mamba bucket without a problem,” said Evans.

But little did he know that the python was way too big to actually fit into the bucket.

The python was in a horrible position for me to catch it in. It was sprawled out over the top of a two-metre-high brick wall, under a layer of barbed wire, built in on the wall. It was also lying against a standard wire fence, but right behind that, was another barbed wire fence. An absolute nightmare. I was deeply concerned that the snake was going to tear itself apart during the capture.

“My plan was to grab the head, and hope that the body would come out forwards, as usually is the case. I’ve found they do this, to then wrap their large body around one’s arm, to try and pull their heads free. It might get a scratch or two, but it seemed the best choice,” said Evans.

He added that the problem was that it was looking right at him and that it would’ve grabbed his hand before he could grab it, but the bigger problem was that he had to get his hand through the barbed wire.

As I was about to attempt this, while standing on a plastic stool, the python struck at my face, although it just hit the barbed wire and reversed back instantly- without injury.

It then turned back over its body, and tried getting through the fencing,” said Evans.

He said it got through the standard, non-barbed fence at first, but the mid-body got stuck, due to its girth.

Getting the snake away from the fence

“The front quarter hooked around the barbed wire fence on the other side of the standard fence. I grabbed hold of the body, to try and hold it from getting through. Vincent immediately came up next to me, and grabbed on. Two other bystanders did as well. Unfortunately, I didn’t have time to warn them about the python’s painless but disgusting method of self-defence from the rear, and it squirted a large amount of urine onto my brave helpers,” said Evans.

Evans said after a bit of a hassle, the owner gave them permission to cut the fence and then they were able to rescue the python

“I have caught dozens and dozens of pythons without incident. Until last week, I received a minor bite, and now on this occasion.

“A python’s mouth is lined with hook-like teeth, so it’s a tad painful. Blood poured from my hands.

The python moved after momentarily fending me off, but a piece of cut barbed wire, on the ground, got stuck on her neck, and I couldn’t grab her then. I used the bolt cutters to push them off. Then, my assistants pulled her away from the chairs and stools we’d been standing on, and when she was in the open, I grabbed her, successfully, this time! My assistants quickly held the rest of her body down.

He added that the snake was massive as it weighed 23.95kg and was around 3.3m in length.

“Fortunately, we didn’t notice any visible wounds. She had quite a bit of blood on her, all mine.

“We managed to get her in the bucket, and then Vincent treated my bite wounds,” said Evans.

He said they then took the snake to Ushaka Sea World today, to the Dangerous Creatures and Veterinary team, for a check-up.