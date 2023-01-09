PICS | Search dogs retrieve body parts of missing KZN child

Nompilo Kunene

Search and rescue dogs have helped find body parts believed to belong to a seven-year-old boy who went missing recently in the Stanger area.

Paul Herbst, Medi Response’s spokesperson, said several days ago, a seven-year-old was reported missing in the Stanger area.

He said SAPS attended to the matter and no results were yielded at the time.

Search dogs help find body parts of missing boy. Photo: Medi Response

On Sunday, Herbst said a relative of the missing child allegedly received a SMS containing information on the location of the missing person’s remains.

ALSO READ | KZN man bludgeons wife to death with a two-pound hammer

“Along with SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, Medi Response search and rescue division attended to the location in question.

“K9’s Dante, Troy and Odi walked the area and were successful in locating several body parts suspected to belong to the missing child.”

Search dogs help find body parts of missing boy. Photo: Medi Response

Herbst said searches of the area continued to gather further evidence and the matter will be handed over to local SAPS.