PICS | Snake rescuer shows cobras hatching

Witness Reporter

Local snake rescuer Nick Evans has shared exciting pictures of little Mozambique spitting cobras hatching.

The eggs were collected from rescued snakes around two-three months ago, and Evans said he was delighted to see that both the cobra clutches were hatching.

ALSO READ | Resident spots a Rusty-Spotted Genet in a tree in Bellevue

According to Evans, their mothers were caught together by his friend, Duncan Slabbert, hiding in a hole in a garden in Shallcross, in early December.

After laying the eggs, the mothers were released,” said Evans.

He added that there were just over 30 eggs from the two clutches.

I will be measuring all of them, and checking the male/female ratio as well. Measuring all of them will be a tedious task, involving a lot of concentration.

Be cautious of baby spitting cobras

Evans said these little cobras hood up immediately, and they spit.

“I haven’t seen or felt venom come out. Perhaps there’s some microscopic drops. I wear glasses when handling them to be safe. The amount that comes out will very quickly improve.

They are more than capable of biting. So, they might seem cute to some, but don’t try cuddle one,” said Evans.

He added that they will be released into a natural area, although they will likely not survive to adulthood, due to natural predators such as birds, mongoose and monitor lizards.