Pics | Surviving massive hail storms in parts of KZN

Nosipho Gumede

Parts of KZN experienced a massive hail storm on Tuesday evening.

Residents took to social media to share pictures of the massive hail stones.

One resident, Janine O’Neill, said she has lived in the Midlands since 2008 and she had never seen hail that big before.

“The hail damaged quite a few cars in the parking lot. My backlight was also broken and it damaged my pot plants, luckily, we didn’t lose any windows,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill shared pictures of the hail stones, some as big as an egg. After freezing and measuring the hail stones O’Neill said they were a little over two inches.

Hail storm pic

Photo: Janine O’Neill

Hail storm pic

Photo: Janine O’Neill

Commenting on a post on the Nottingham Road/ Rosetta/ Mooi River Facebook page, Lee Nieuwoudt said she caught the storm on her way home and her car was covered in dents.

Speaking to the Witness, South African Weather services (SAWS) weather forecaster Odirile Modipa said people should take caution at all times during severe thunderstorms.

According to Modipa, the frequency of thunderstorms will generally increase as we transition into the summer season, and these thunderstorms also have a high potential of becoming severe, meaning that they will be accompanied by hail and strong winds.

Tips on how to survive severe thunder storms:

1. Take caution.

2. Avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low lying areas as they might be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.

3. Avoid outdoor activities as wind and flooding may result in injuries.

4. Avoid being in an open area as there may be flying debris from the storm.

5. Stay indoors, well-clear from windows, shelter your pets and cover your vehicles.