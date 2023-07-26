PICS | Three trucks collide on the N3, expect delays

By Nompilo Kunene

Three trucks collided on the N3 near Ohrtmann Road in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday morning.

Chantell Botha, spokesperson for KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, said when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that three trucks and a car had been involved in a collision.

Botha said one person had suffered minor injuries but was trapped in the vehicle.

Using specialised rescue equipment, Botha said the person was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to hospital.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the right lane, Durban-bound, on the N3 is still closed.