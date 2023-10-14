PICS | Truck driver trapped in overturned truck for two hours

By Nompilo Kunene

An injured truck driver was trapped in a crumpled truck for two hours after it overturned on the R34 near Gluckstadt, just outside Vryheid, in KZN on Saturday morning.

Chantelle Botha, spokesperson for Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service, said they responded to a report of a collision early on Saturday morning.

Botha said when emergency services arrived, they found that a truck had lost control and overturned.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that [the truck driver] had sustained serious injuries, and was trapped in the crumpled truck.”

1/2 Paramedics worked for two hours to extricate the truck driver, using specialised rescue tools. Photo: Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service 2/2 Paramedics worked for two hours to extricate the truck driver, using specialised rescue tools. Photo: Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service

She said paramedics worked for two hours to extricate the man, using specialised rescue tools.

The man was transported to hospital.