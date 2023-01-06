PICS | Two killed in KZN N2 head-on collision

Khethukuthula Xulu

Two people have been killed in a car crash involving two vehicles on the N2 near Zinkwazi on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast on Friday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the driver of one vehicle was entrapped with serious injuries and received medical attention from IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics while being extricated by KDM Fire Department.

ALSO READ | Man shot in drive-by shooting outside popular Durban bakery

“The passenger was fortunate to escape with moderate injuries,” he said.

1/4 Two people died after their car caught alight on the N2. Picture: IPSS 2/4 Two people died after their car caught alight on the N2. Picture: IPSS 3/4 Two people died after their car caught alight on the N2. Picture: IPSS 4/4 Two people died after their car caught alight on the N2. Picture: IPSS

Unfortunately, the driver and passenger of the second vehicle, which caught alight after the collision, succumbed to their injuries.

IPSS said the fire was contained by Rural Metro Fire Department.

Motorists have been urged to utilise alternative routes as the N2 near Zinkwazi had been temporarily closed.