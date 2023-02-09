PICS | Two nabbed after trying to smuggle live reptiles to KZN by mail

Nompilo Kunene

Two people were arrested on Wednesday after they tried to smuggle live reptiles from Pretoria to KwaZulu-Natal via PostNet.

The South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said a PostNet branch in Pretoria contacted local snake catchers for assistance after a staff member realised that one of the parcels scheduled for delivery to KZN contained suspicious contents.

The rehabilitation centre said the plea for assistance reached their Pretoria Snake Removal WhatsApp group and one of their permitted rescuers made her way through to PostNet premises.

The contents of the suspicious packages contained several individually packed reptiles, including protected sungazer lizards (Smaug giganteus) also known as “Ouvolk”.

The parcel, with live reptiles, that two people were trying to mail to KZN. Photo: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

The centre said these magnificent reptiles are very sought after in both the pet and traditional medicine trade, locally and overseas. But despite their vulnerable conservation status, they are still illegally harvested by poachers.

This species is protected under the Threatened or Protected Species Act (ToPS).

The rehabilitation centre said getting caught with any ToPS species illegally, requires a criminal arrest, as it is beyond paying a mere fine for an offence of this nature.

“To make matters even worse, the parcel also contained some Van Dam’s Girdled Lizards, which are Schedule II of the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).”

One of the lizards found in the arrested man’s parcel. Photo: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

The centre said the quick-thinking wildlife rescuer sought help once she realised the extent of what she was dealing with, and members of the Gauteng Department of Agricultural and Rural Development (GDARD) and Nature Conservation in Gauteng were contacted to assist.

While waiting for the authorities, the sender of the parcel arrived back at the PostNet branch, as he had been contacted regarding a snake that had escaped from one of the parcels which he had dropped off.

“Turmoil ensued as various role-players, who had been contacted, quickly pulled together to corner the suspects, while our rescuer hid with the animals until the authorities were on site.”

The centre said two suspects were subsequently arrested on scene.

The necessary legal steps were taken, and a thorough search of the sender’s premises was scheduled. The search yielded several more illegal animals.

These included further ToPS species being found – a young Southern African python as well as some bullfrogs.

A Boomslang, monitor lizards, chameleons and other reptiles were also confiscated.

1/2 A snake found on the arrested man's home. Photo: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre 2/2 One of the lizards found in arrested man's parcel. Photo: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

The centre said adding to the long list of offences committed, the two suspects will also be charged for attempting to transport wildlife in this manner.

They are both expected to appear in court on Friday. If found guilty in terms of the NEMBA ACT 10 OF 2004, SEC 57(1), they can possibly face a fine of R10 million and/or a 10 year jail sentence.