PICS | Uncle and nephew (2) killed in house fire in Phoenix

Witness Reporter

A man and his two-year-old nephew were killed in a house fire at Coralbrook Place in Brookdale, Phoenix, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they were contacted by community members just before 11 am requesting assistance.

“Several callers informed the controller on duty that the house was engulfed in flames and attempts to remove the man and boy were unsuccessful due to the extensive heat.”

1/2 Emergency services work at the scene. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa 2/2 Community members watch on as emergency services work at the scene. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa

Balram said all available reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found the eThekwini Fire & Rescue Services battling the blaze.

He said the lifeless bodies of the man and the child were found in the kitchen.

Circumstances leading up to the incident are still under investigation, said Balram