News

News

Witness Reporter
1 minute read
14 Nov 2022
11:50

PICS | Uncle and nephew (2) killed in house fire in Phoenix

Witness Reporter

The lifeless bodies of the man and the two-year-old child were found in the kitchen.

Community members watch on as emergency services work at the scene. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa
Community members watch on as emergency services work at the scene. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa

A man and his two-year-old nephew were killed in a house fire at Coralbrook Place in Brookdale, Phoenix, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they were contacted by community members just before 11 am requesting assistance.

ALSO READ | Pupils and teachers robbed during overnight study session

“Several callers informed the controller on duty that the house was engulfed in flames and attempts to remove the man and boy were unsuccessful due to the extensive heat.”

Balram said all available reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found the eThekwini Fire & Rescue Services battling the blaze.

He said the lifeless bodies of the man and the child were found in the kitchen.

READ MORE
‘No one is safe’ in Pietermaritzburg

Circumstances leading up to the incident are still under investigation, said Balram

Read more on these topics