Pietermaritzburg Airport in shameful state

Chris Ndaliso

Pietermaritzburg Airport has become an embarrassment to both the municipality and the employees who work at the facility.

At least three employees for a tenant air carrier said they have had to face unhappy travellers who can’t get refreshments from the canteen, water or snacks from a vending machine, or cold water from water dispensers.

A visit to the airport by Weekend Witness this week proved this to be true. The canteen section was closed. There is a hole in the ceiling just as one steps inside the building from the departure/landing side.

“Passengers are not happy with the state of affairs and, worse, some passengers are international visitors. Covid- 19 and the recent floods have dealt a devastating blow to the airport. When Covid-19 hit, everything just went south. The canteen was closed as per the regulations of that time. When we came back into operation we had the floods and our ceiling was left with gaping holes in some parts which have not been dealt with to date. As you can see, there are no vending machines or water dispensers. The canteen has since closed. The hole that you see in the ceiling is not the only one,” said the employees.

Sue Brighton, a resident from Boston, near the Mkhomazi Valley in the Natal Midlands, said she was embarrassed when she went to the airport earlier this month to pick up international guests from the UK.

The accommodation owner and chairperson of the Boston Dargle Impendle Tourism Community — a tourism body — said her guests were also shocked by the state of the airport on their arrival.

There is no coffee shop, no vending machine to even get bottled water and no water dispensers. The ceilings have gaping holes in them; there is water damage all over them and the airport staff told me that during the recent storms, the rain streamed through the ceiling onto the computers at the check-in counters. I was at the airport for the 5.40 pm arrival/departure flight from /to Joburg. The airport was packed with people, it was extremely busy.

She said the airport staff told her that Msunduzi Municipality is in charge of the facility.

“They have visited SA and KZN on previous occasions and for them to see the deterioration of the airport and services provided (or lack thereof), upset them.”

The picture painted for them of PMB and KZN at this point, was one of apprehension as to what they will encounter on their visit to KZN and the Midlands — if this is what the airport was like, what will the rest of their travels be like? This situation paints an extremely negative image of PMB and, by extension, the Midlands — lack of care, pride, investment and service.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed that the facility had been damaged by bad weather.

She said the city’s supply chain management processes have been concluded for the management of the coffee shop, and that the passengers can be assured that the coffee shop will be operational soon.

The airport was affected by a huge hailstorm early this month which resulted in damage to the roof, ceilings and other parts of the building.

The processes for repairs and renovations are currently underway. This financial year a grant of R3 million has been received from Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs. These funds will be used for the airport’s drainage system to ensure that there is no standing water on the runway and taxiway which increases safety during wet weather as well as reduces the cracks. The funds will also be used for a backup water system to ensure that there is an uninterrupted water supply for the terminal building; and for the illumination of the perimeter fence.

She said among the improvements at the airport was the extension of the equipment bay resulting in a wider apron thus allowing wider bodied aircrafts to park on the main apron without encroaching on the taxiway. The new parking line drawings were submitted and approved by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.