Pietermaritzburg airport tariff hike slammed

By Chris Ndaliso

The local business community is convinced that Msunduzi Municipality is shooting itself and its citizens in the foot with its “ridiculous” tariff increases.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) said the impact the increased tariffs will have on the functioning of the Pietermaritzburg Airport and the local economy would be dire.

PMCB chief executive Melanie Veness said regular flyers from the airport have suggested that the Msunduzi Municipality’s “unilateral” decision to implement tariff increases by 234,59% is threatening the viability of flights to Johannesburg and dashing hopes of adding other destinations.

One of the increases has raised the passenger levy (per person per return flight) to more than double the original amount. Veness said the 234,59 % increase has made the airport totally uncompetitive.

Passenger levies on a return flight have gone up from R270,70 per person to R905,72 per person. By comparison, passenger levies at OR Tambo International are R194,76 per person for domestic flights [return]. The cost at similar airports to ours, such as Rand Airport, is around R256 per person [return]. These additional costs will obviously have to be borne by passengers, but our flights are already expensive relative to flights out of Durban. READ MORE Bakers in a fix as avian flu affects supply of eggs

“At the moment, passengers are prepared to pay the premium for the convenience of flying out of Pietermaritzburg and to avoid having to navigate the roadworks on the N3 and N2. If the differential becomes too great [and it definitely will with these excessive increases] then people will opt to fly out of Durban or will drive to Johannesburg.

“Add the increase of 234,59% on the airlines’ landing fees, which will also need to be passed on to customers, and that’s game over for us — it will undoubtedly kill the route, and business, government, and schools will pay the price economically when there are no longer direct flights to Johannesburg. It will also kill any ambitions we have of securing additional routes like the Cape Town Route,” said Veness on Wednesday.

She said the airport stood to lose all the private aircraft as well, adding that it will be too expensive to operate from the Pietermaritzburg Airport.

Private operators have said they’ll move to Baynesfield, Richmond, or Greytown [airfields] where there are no landing fees. The Aero Club has indicated that the new landing fees make training pilots at the airport impossible — trainees land several times a flying lesson and they definitely can’t pay these kinds of fees. To me, it looks like the city and its citizens will be the biggest losers in the end, because our airport is likely to become a white elephant. The city will in all likelihood make no income at all and Pietermaritzburg will suffer economically.

“The increases are completely irrational and unjustifiable and the decision to impose them is bad for business and bad for Pietermaritzburg,” said Veness.

She said the city should be capitalising on the fact that the roadworks on the N3 will be ongoing for at least the next eight years.

“We should be making our offering as attractive as possible to encourage additional flights out of the city, not killing the only route we have. It’s time for the municipality to act in the interests of the citizens of Pietermaritzburg and to let the private sector operate the airport so that it can function properly, be competitive, and grow,” she said.

Commercial pilot Marius Botha said the situation was a case of “take it or leave it”. He said the city would wake up with no aircrafts taking off or landing at the airport.

“This tariff is going to kill the business. Training pilots or even operators will go and open facilities in other farming areas because no one can stand paying extra thousands as opposed to the normal price they are used to. Each time a student pilot or any other aircraft lands there’s an increased fee. This airport will become a white elephant and aspirant pilots will lose out on their dreams,” said Botha.

Msunduzi Ntobeko Mkhize said the airport has submitted a report requesting a special dispensation and exemption from the 234,59% tariff increase.

Mkhize said one of the reasons given was that the tariff was taking the sustainability of the oper­ators, as well as the economic factors of the airport’s users into account. The outcome of the special exemption request is pending, she said.