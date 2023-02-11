Pietermaritzburg artist contributes to Grammy Award song

Nosipho Gumede

A Pietermaritzburg artist, originally from Empangeni, David ‘Qadasi’ Jenkins (31) said it was an honour to have contributed to a Grammy Award-winning song.

This comes after South African trio Wouter Kellerman, Nomcebo Zikode and Zakhele Madida, also known as Zakes Bantwini scooped the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance for Bayethe on Sunday night.

Jenkins, who says he got his inspiration from Johnny Clegg, contributed to the song with his traditional Maskandi guitar and concertina playing, all from his home studio in Hayfields, Pietermaritzburg.

How Jenkins contributed to the Grammy-award winning song

Weekend Witness spoke to Jenkins, who said he was happy with his contribution and the way he conveyed his message through his guitar and concertina.

Towards the end of last year, I received a call from the producer of the track, J.B Arthur, and he asked if I’d be interested in playing a guitar and my concertina on the track and mentioned that I’d be working with Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode and of course I was absolutely interested. READ MORE Rapper ‘AKA’ shot dead outside Durban night club

“There was a sharp deadline because it had to be released as soon as possible and to the public in order for it to be eligible for the Grammys and, thanks to modern technology, all it took was for me to sit in my home studio at home in Hayfields and work on the track and send that off to Arthur,” said Jenkins.

He said it is always important to listen to a track to get the feel of it and figure out which direction to take.

I was able to come home, play with a few ideas and went backwards and forwards with Arthur and he was happy with the direction I was heading with the song.

He said it was the first time he’d been part of an international award.

Where it all began

Speaking on the origin of his love for Maskandi music, Jenkins said it began in Empangeni in northern Zululand, where he grew up.

He said he used to travel around with his late father, Chris Jenkins, who was a well-known journalist who also spent many years working in Pietermaritzburg.

“That’s where my love for the culture, the people and the music developed. It was just from travelling around. I chose this because of the love I had for it, not because I grew up on a farm and spoke Zulu.

I was into the likes of Maskandi legends Phuzekhemisi, Mfaz’omnyama and obviously, Johnny Clegg and Sipho Mchunu, who were also pioneers in this music and that became part of my life.

He said he started performing on stage at talent shows and concerts in high school and then met Maqhinga Hadebe, who is a Maskandi singer, in 2010 and that was when his professional career kicked off.

The start of ‘Qadasi and Maqhinga’

He said Hadebe had been in the industry for many years and so he became his mentor and producer and took his skills to another level.

That was the start of the South African Music Awards (Sama) award-winning Maskandi duo Qadasi and Maqhinga.

Speaking on his stage name “Qadasi”, Jenkins said it is a very old Zulu word for “umlungu” or a white person.

Jenkins said this year looks like a very busy year for him as bookings keep coming in and his schedule is filling up.