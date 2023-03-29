Pietermaritzburg artist to attend 59th edition of Art in the Park

Witness Reporter

Renowned Pietermaritzburg artist, Reggie Gopaul, will be at the 59th edition of Art in the Park.

This will be Gopaul’s ninth time of exhibiting his work at Art in the Park and he is looking forward to celebrating his 10th year at the 60th Art in the Park in 2024.

He loves sharing his story through art and looks forward to meeting young artists and art patrons every year.

ALSO READ | Safety comes first at this year’s Art in the Park

He is also the principal donor of artwork to the Community Chest in Pietermaritzburg. To honour the Cuppa for Cancer programme, Gopaul produced an artwork focusing on cancer.

In the piece he used cuneiform writing to form the basis of his message regarding the fight against the disease.

The painting covers the importance of using natural resources in the fight against cancer.

The oil and acrylic painting is titled, ‘We Must Stop Crab’ and underlines his view that surreal art is “ambiguous and enigmatic”, which affords the viewer the opportunity to come to their own conclusions on the message he portrays in his paintings.

Gopaul was born and has lived in Pietermaritzburg his whole life. He has built an art gallery at his Belfort home in the northern areas of the city.

The Mar-Li Belfort studio is named after his late mother Marga and his mother-in-law Lilly.

Gopaul is heavily invested in developing young artists, providing youngsters with a wholesome environment while teaching them a skill.

ALSO READ | Pupils show their talent in Art in the Park schools’ competition

He said that it is satisfying seeing young children become interested and proficient in art.

Art in the Park takes place from April 27 to May 1.

For more information, contact Mpume at Events MPTA at 033 345 0641.