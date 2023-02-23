Pietermaritzburg business chamber weighs in on budget speech

Witness Reporter

Reacting to yesterday’s budget speech by Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, Melanie Veness said it delivered very few surprises.

Veness said the rising debt level and seemingly optimistic anticipated growth rate are concerning to businesses.

“While we welcome the debt relief package extended to Eskom to allow the organisation to better address the failing electricity infrastructure, we are concerned that we may not realise the true benefits of this investment if the structural deficiencies in Eskom are not adequately addressed and competency enhanced. The incentive offered to businesses and households for the installation of renewable energy initiatives may alleviate a bit of pressure on the grid,” Veness said.

Hopes for more incentives for households

She said the chamber was hoping for a more attractive incentive for households.

Demand charges in tariff structures also make these installations less attractive, and this needs addressing — because solar is not always available there is a need for back-up energy and you're billed for 70% of your notified demand regardless of whether you use it or not.

She added that the additional finance allocated to the police, security and prosecuting agencies to address the rampant crime and corruption which had badly dented our global reputation was also welcomed, “we look forward to seeing results from this investment leading to improved public and investor confidence”.