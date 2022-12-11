Pietermaritzburg car guard stabbed to death

Londiwe Xulu

A 53-year-old car guard was stabbed to death on Friday in Burger Street, Pietermaritzburg.

It is alleged that Thomas Lengo Masamuna was stabbed by unknown men, who ran away after the crime.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda said the man was carrying out his car guarding duties at a restaurant, when two suspects pretended to be passing by and one of them allegedly stabbed him.

The deceased tried to seek assistance inside the restaurant but he reportedly collapsed and was certified dead. Initial investigations revealed that nothing was stolen from him and the motive of the killing is yet to be established. The search for the suspects is well under way.

Neitshuinda said that police were investigating a case of murder.

ALSO READ | Three arrested for murder in South Beach, Durban

Well-known Masamuna had been a car guard in Burger Street for many years.

Masamuna

Those who knew him said he was a humble man, who never looked for trouble. His co-worker, who asked not to be named, said he and Masamuna were very close and worked well together.

We all knew when Thomas was not okay because he wouldn’t hide it and we would talk things through all the time.

He was also caring because when I had a problem, I knew he would listen and help where he could.

He said he was shocked and sad when he heard about his death and hoped those responsible would be found.

Yesterday, a parked vehicle was stolen in the same road near where Masamuna was killed.