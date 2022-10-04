Pietermaritzburg City hall has a new roof, with just minor repairs left

Shorné Bennie

Pietermaritzburg’s City Hall has a new roof, with just minor details left to mark the completion of the roof repairs.

Repairs began earlier this year due to the rampant copper theft that left much of the roof torn and damaged. It was discovered that 60% of the copper roof had been stolen over a period of a few years.

“The work being done to replace the roof at the City Hall is 90% complete. There are still those finer details that we are now completing. The work done includes the replacement of timber, roof sheeting and installation of new gutters and down pipes,” said Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize.

An amount of R1 million was allocated toward the project.

Mkhize said an assessment will be done before they proceed with work in the interior of the City Hall.

An assessment will also be done to ensure that there are no leaks, and we will thereafter move to the interior work. Some of the City Hall fixtures are past their lifespan since the building is over 100 years old. The building is being fixed in phases due to limited funding.

Mkhize previously told The Witness that the municipality was unable to replace the roof with its original copper sheeting. The new roof is now made of Chromadek.