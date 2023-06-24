Pietermaritzburg couple share their Hajj experience

By Nosipho Gumede

A Pietermaritzburg couple recently embarked on a spiritual journey of a lifetime to perform Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Naeem and Fathima Sheik shared their Hajj experience with the Weekend Witness, saying it was a humbling journey.

“The experience reinstates our faith and strengthens one’s inner core to Allah Subhanah Wuta’aala and Prophet Habeebunaa Muhammad whilst we are surrounded by many distractions which draws us away from our faith,” said Naeem.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar and the most significant for Muslims. For those Muslims, both women and men, who are physically and financially able, this is a necessary and compulsory journey.

For Naeem and Fathima, going to Hajj has been their dream for many years and they had been applying to go since 2015.

We initially submitted our official application in 2015 to the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc), who register the applications on a database.

He said there are quota restrictions for South Africa; only 3 500 people can go per year and although they applied in 2015, they were only notified of the opportunity to go and perform their Hajj this year, eight years later.

“Our journey began on May 29, when we departed from our beloved children, family and friends. Our first stop was the beautiful city of Medina Munawara, where our beloved Prophet Habeebunaa Muhammad’s mosque Al Masjid Nabawi exists,” said Naeem.

He said Masjid al Nabawi is the second holiest mosque in Islam and the second largest mosque in the world. He added that on June 9, their journey went on to the Great Mosque of Mecca, known as the Masjid al-Haram.

Mecca

Mecca is known as the city of revelation of the holy Quran to the beloved Prophet Habeebunaa Muhammad.

“We are currently in the final spiritual preparations for the five days of Hajj, where pilgrims perform a ritual dating back to pre-Islamic days and was sanctified by the Prophet Habeebunaa Muhammad. This act of worship will commence on June 26 [Monday] until June 30 [Friday]. Muslims from the entire globe, who have travelled this journey, shall meet on the Mount Arafat [Jabal ar-Ramah] to perform the spiritual rituals of Hajj,” said Naeem.

The black stone

The Weekend Witness asked Naeem about the famous “Black stone of Mecca”, which is believed to be a sacred stone that gives luck and renews one’s faith when touched, to which he said historic records of Al-Hajar al-Aswad reveal that it was brought from heaven to earth by angel Jibreel and finally placed by their beloved Prophet Habeebunaa Muhammad on the eastern corner of the Kaaba.

It is neither mandatory or compulsory to touch the Hajar al-Aswad; however, when and if possible, during the rituals of tawaf [walking around the Kaaba], you may touch or even kiss the stone. Due to the volume of crowds the opportunity is minimal. However, the gesture to raise one’s hands and face it towards the Hajar al-Aswad and return your fingers towards your lips is sufficient respect.

He said their Prophet Habeebunaa Muhammad used to perform this similar action during his travels of Hajj.