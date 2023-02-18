Concern over high crime rate in Pietermaritzburg CBD

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg businesses are concerned about the high crime rate in the CBD, with some of those who have been robbed not being able to afford to tighten their security.

At least four businesses were robbed at gunpoint this week, allegedly by different groups of armed robbers.

According to a security officer, who cannot be named, after the armed robbery at a jewellery store at Cascades Lifestyle Centre, two more businesses were robbed around the same time.

Another shop was robbed at gunpoint in Church Street on Thursday afternoon.

The security officer said:

There was an armed robbery at a supermarket in Retief Street and an electronics shop in Chief Albert Luthuli Street. We suspect these armed robberies are being carried out by different groups but this is yet to be confirmed.

The business owners refused to comment for fear of being robbed again.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the Townhill police are investigating a business robbery, in relation to the Cascades robbery.

She also confirmed that police are investigating another business robbery after an electronics shop was robbed in Chief Albert Luthuli Street.

Gwala, however, did not confirm the other robberies, which impeccable sources said did occur.

Mi7 National Group director, Colin David, said they have noticed the increased crime after it had slowed down when some of the suspects allegedly involved in the armed robberies were arrested.

He added that they were on high alert and had increased their visibility in the CBD with more vehicles to respond to crime scenes faster.

These robbers take different approaches, but we are doing everything we can to find these criminals. We can advise business owners to be more vigilant in the mornings when they open their shops as well as when they close. It’s also important to be on the lookout for people that come into their shops.

People often struggle to give enough information to the police and security companies after armed robberies occur, due to shock.

Security companies have advised people to gather as much information as possible to aid in investigations.

These incidents happen fast and can leave people in shock. We know it is a terrifying experience, but the more useful information we get, like the description of the robbers, the direction they ran off in, the vehicle they were in if one was used, and other information, the better.

The number of armed robberies in Retief Street has alarmed and concerned business owners, while employees have expressed fear for their lives, adding that the CBD is becoming dangerous.

David said they were also becoming paranoid, even with genuine customers, because of fears of being robbed.

Businesses that spoke to The Witness this week said they were aware of the increase in armed robberies but couldn’t afford to tighten their security.

A business owner who had previously been robbed, said since the news of more businesses being robbed this week, he is scared his shop will be hit again.

The shop is not doing that well with load shedding. We sometimes have to close the shop during load shedding because we are scared of being robbed. Since we are not making that much money, we can’t afford to increase our security but we have become paranoid.

Chairperson of Business Fighting Crime, Kantha Naidoo, said there’s was a group that was formed to tackle the increasing crime in Pietermaritzburg and it was working closely with the police.

“These robberies and other crimes are very sporadic and we would like to encourage business owners to also beef up their security systems. There are shops that have been robbed more than once but they still don’t have security which is worrying,” said Naidoo.