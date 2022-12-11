Pietermaritzburg eye surgeon to offer state-of-the-art corrective laser surgery

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg ophthalmologist, Dr Nicholas Davey, is at the leading edge of vision correction.

The owner of Midlands Eye and Laser Surgery will perform what is believed to be the first eye laser surgery in Pietermaritzburg using industry leading laser technology with the Schwind Amaris refractive laser, which offers the safest high-precision treatment available worldwide.

Davey is a specialist in laser eye surgery, which is a modern, cost effective, fast, low risk, vison correction procedure, during which a laser is used to precisely reshape the cornea within a few minutes, providing clear vision and eliminating a person’s dependence on glasses or contact lenses.

This procedure often corrects common conditions which result in blurry vision, such as farsightedness (hyperopia), near-sightedness (myopia), astigmatism (irregular cornea) and presbyopia.

The laser will provide our patients and communities with more options to correct vision," said Dr Davey.

After qualifying as an ophthalmologist, he worked as a consultant eye surgeon for a year in Durban. He was then awarded two sub-specialty fellowships in cornea and refractive laser eye surgery. Having trained with world leaders in eye surgery at leading institutions he has also attended multiple international conferences in modern eye surgery.

Laser vision correction benefits

Davey said laser vision correction over the course of a lifetime is nine times safer than wearing contact lenses.

From a cost perspective over 10 to 15 years of wearing spectacles and contact lenses, it is cheaper to have a once-off laser procedure. Laser eye surgery is a proven way to improve your quality of life, especially for people with an active lifestyle.

Laser eye surgery candidates receive thorough diagnostic screening using highly specialised equipment.