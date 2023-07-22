Pietermaritzburg family helps rescue injured falcon

By Akheel Sewsunker

A Pietermaritzburg family was surprised when they collided with a lanner falcon as they were travelling back to the city from the Kruger National Park.

According to Tammy Caine, the raptor specialist from FreeMe rehabilitation centre, the family had stopped to refuel their car.

They saw the lanner falcon tumble down in front of their car, try to take off again, and couldn’t. They rushed over to help the bird, as did a truck driver who had seen what had happened. The lanner falcon had swooped down to catch a pigeon, and as it tried to take off with its prey, an oncoming vehicle had hit it.

Caine added that the family contacted FreeMe for help.

“They brought the bird through to us as they were heading home to Pietermaritzburg. On intake the bird was rehydrated and given pain and stress relief,” she said.

Caine added that the falcon had suffered multiple injuries.

It had sustained a break on the top part of the beak, which is not severe and will heal quickly. But more concerning was that the left wing was dropping from the shoulder. The bird went through to Dr Margie Roach at Umgeni Veterinary Clinic in Hilton where X-rays showed a fracture right through the left shoulder girdle. The wing has to remain strapped in position if the break has any chance of healing.

Caine said that the bird will have to go for regular check-ups.

“Initially a light strapping was placed on the bird to hold the wing in position against the body, but the falcon just pulled this off, so it is now wearing a jacket that it cannot pull off.

“The bird will need to go for regular X-rays to check the break is healing as well as to receive physiotherapy on the wing to make sure the tendons do not contract while the wing is not able to move,” she said.

Caine said that the falcon will be moved back to Newcastle when the time is right.

Since the bird is an adult female which will likely hold a territory and have a mate waiting back in Newcastle, it will be returned there if the break heals and the bird can fly again.

Caine added that FreeMe did not work alone but they had multiple avenues of support such as the Foundation Brigitte Bardot.