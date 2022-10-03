Pietermaritzburg flood victims living in Truro Hall demand housing

Londiwe Xulu

“If I could, I would rather rebuild my home than continue staying here.”

These were the words of a flood victim from Nkululeko Informal Settlement in Northdale who has been living at Truro Hall for over six months.

This was after her house was destroyed during the heavy rains in April.

Madidema Mhlakwana said when help arrived from the councillor’s office, she was sleeping under a tree with her two-month-old baby.

“The house was destroyed and there was water everywhere. In a split second my house was turned into a dam. If I could go back and rebuild, I would, because staying at the hall with my six children, no job or any form of income is not easy,” she said.

ALSO READ | DA slams the government for the delay in helping flood victims

Mhlakwana is one of the 24 families housed at Truro Hall, waiting for the temporary houses that they said were promised to them.

She said those who were able to, found other places to rebuild while others moved in with their relatives and friends.

Another person, who asked not to be named, said that no one enjoyed staying at the hall despite what some people thought.

She said she has been going back to Nkululeko Informal Settlement regularly to look for another site, but there was nothing available.

Most places have been turned into wetlands, our house included. My neighbour went back and rebuilt their house on top of the wetland, which is unsafe.

24 families living together

The 24 families have demarcated their spaces using chairs and there is no privacy for anyone. Men, women and children are all living in this open space.

They have accused Msunduzi Municipality of denying that they know the families are living at the hall.

“No one’s telling us anything. We heard the municipality will be building temporary houses for only eight families and they didn’t know about the rest of the families here, which is shocking because we were brought here by municipal officials,” said one family member.

ALSO READ | Flood victims set to return to Transnet hostel after court ruling

Temporary structures for the eight families approved

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said eight families were brought to the hall in April while 16 were affected by the heavy rains in May.

She said the Department of Human Settlements has approved the building of temporary structures for the eight families. However, the land identified by the municipality in Fountain Lane was not acceptable to the councillor and residents.

We assessed various other pieces of land but all are prone to [becoming]wetlands. We are currently looking at the area of Nkululeko Informal settlement as a last resort for the temporary residential units. This will require additional funding to elevate the floor slab to avoid future flooding.

“If this is possible, we will build structures to accommodate those who are currently residing at Truro Hall,” said Mkhize.

She added that Msunduzi has a huge housing backlog and the demand far exceeds the supply.