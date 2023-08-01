Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High rolls out the red carpet for Xulu

By Akheel Sewsunker

The lights, camera and glamour of show business were brought to Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School on Monday when one of their old girls visited.

Ziya Xulu, a well-known actress who has appeared in television shows Shaka iLembe and MTV Shuga Down South, visited the school to teach pupils about life as well as sexual health, drugs and other social issues.

Xulu, along with the team from MTV Shuga, showed the assembled girls clips from the show to educate them about the dangers of substance abuse and sexual health.

Xulu, who has made her name on screen, said that she wanted to give back to her old school.

Everything I do, all my work, all my art is always to give back. This is a school that is the beginning of my passion for the arts. The nurturing and the nourishing of my passion for the arts started here. I can't be soaring up high and forgetting where I come from.

She added that the shows she acted in are meaningful projects for her. “Right now, I’m on Shaka iLembe which is close to my heart.

“It is about African ethnicity, it is about pushing forward our heritage and our culture. We are telling it in 4K, we are telling it in new age technology. We are moving the show to different levels. MTV Shuga is a show that is close to my heart. It is a show that is changing lives. We are actually making art that is changing lives,” she said.

Xulu said that acting was her path in life.

“I was always called to art, I was always called to performance and it was just a matter of time. I definitely chased it through school. I love school, I love reading, I love academics. It was just one thing after the other,” she said.

PMB GHS marketing manager, Addy Tilbury, said it was nice to see former students excelling.