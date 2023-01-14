Pietermaritzburg locals voice concern over tariff increase

Jerry Barnes

Pietermaritzburg residents are not happy about the 18,65% electricity tariff announced by Nersa on Thursday. Speaking to Weekend Witness, residents questioned how they were going to survive with the added inflation.

Desiree Gregory, from Raisethorpe, said: “It’s not only the business sector that will suffer, home life will be heavily affected. You can imagine how many families and especially NGOs are going to suffer.” Trevor van Rooyen (Scottsville) said: “The increase is higher than inflation. Wow! Can you believe it.”

Clinton Webster (Eastwood) said: “The recent Eskom hike is going to cripple the businesses around the country and our ordinary lives tremendously.” Siad Carol Webster (Birmingham Road): “It’s going to be tough and it does not make sense at all. We are already short of electricity in the country, but Eskom is increasing the tariffs.”

ALSO READ | SA calls for #NationalShutdown following Eskom’s tariff hike

Humphrey Mdima, from Napierville, said he thinks the state needs to invite or be open to private investors from beyond our shores. “I don’t think it was first discussed by all the stakeholders before it was decided. This is so unfortunate for the future of the country,” said Sibongakonke Mazibulo, from Allandale

Kwenza Nene (Ixopo) said: “Wow! How is this possible? I mean, the rate of unemployment in the country is already so high.” Said Sihle Njilo, from Masukwane: “You know, I thought it was just a joke. I am still saying Eskom and our government are messing us around.

ALSO READ | ‘Eskom is essentially making consumers pay for their own inefficiencies’

“We need to challenge this and stand up against this decision. I am predicting a national strike very soon.” And Thami “Rasta” Gabela, from Sinathing, said: “It’s just heartbreaking. There is no democracy in South Africa. This does not make sense to pay for your basic needs.

“In my area, there is always a power failure or load shedding every day. People are suffering and the whole country is complaining because of load shedding, unemployment, lack of running water and crime. How on Earth can I still pay for electricity increases when we hardly have any.”