Pietermaritzburg man killed, house set on fire

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The family of a 50-year-old man who was allegedly attacked with a sharp object on the head, suspects that the attackers set his house alight to get rid of evidence.

Sicelo Macabela from KwaNyamazane, in Pietermaritzburg, was found lying in a pool of blood with seven assault wounds on his head.

It is believed that he was attacked by thugs who stormed into his home on Tuesday and assaulted him with a sharp object and stones, and then locked him inside the burning house at KwaNyamazane location.

ALSO READ | Phoenix man found guilty of murdering wife, his three children, and nephew

Speaking to The Witness, his aunt, Ivy Macabela, said Sicelo lived alone in the house.

We got a call notifying us that the house is on fire and unfortunately Macabela had passed away. I got the shock of my life after receiving the devastating news and rushed to the scene. When we got there, neighbours had already broken the door down since he was locked inside the burning house. READ MORE Update: Grey’s Hospital security guards embark on strike action

She added that neighbours who helped douse the fire told them that they saw smoke coming out of the windows.

This incident has left us devastated and shocked. What hurts the most is that he was not a troublesome person. He was a good person who loved sharing jokes. He played a huge role in supporting the family here and also in the Eastern Cape where we are originally from.

“We suspect that these were thugs who came to rob him, since a radio and a flat screen television is missing.

“All we want is justice to be served and these cold-blooded criminals to be caught.

“They don’t deserve to be released on bail,” the aunt added.

ALSO READ | Woman accused of husband’s murder abandons bail application

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a house robbery and murder case has been opened for investigation.

He added that no arrests have been made.