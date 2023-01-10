Pietermaritzburg man shot six times in his head

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The brother of Sokela Zondi, who was shot six times in the head, has described his killers as “professionals” who wanted his brother dead.

It is alleged that Zondi (46) from Ndeleshane in Pietermaritzburg, was shot and killed in front of his wife and children at around 8 pm on Sunday, during load shedding.

According to his older brother, Mabhungu Zondi, who was not at the house when the incident occurred, they were told that there were two cars parked outside his brother’s home before load shedding.

ALSO READ | KZN man bludgeons woman to death with a two-pound hammer

He said he was at his relatives’ house when he got a call notifying him about the shooting and he rushed back home.

When I got there, he was already dead. From what we heard from neighbours, two unknown men jumped out of the cars. They then started asking family members where my brother was. When they located his room, they called him. When he stepped outside the room, gunshots were heard. READ MORE KZN gears up for first road running event of 2023

He added that, judging from the manner in which he was killed, his brother, an unemployed electrician, was killed by professional people who wanted to make sure that they finished him off.

We fear for our lives as a family, since we don’t know why he was murdered. We believe that God will protect us.

ALSO READ | PICS | Search dogs retrieve body parts of missing KZN child

Describing his brother, Mabhungu said he was a quiet person who was always at home with his wife.

He was a humble person. He loved his kids dearly. We want to appeal to the authorities to help in terms of providing counselling, especially to the children. They are having a hard time dealing with [his death], especially as they witnessed everything.

We want the [killers] to be found. We also want them to explain to us why they brutally murdered him like this.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, offered her condolences to the bereaved family.

We want to call on community members who might have information regarding this incident to share that information with the police.

He added that MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza will dispatch a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support to the family.

It will take time for this family, especially the children, to recover from this incident. Social workers will remain with the family until they recover.

ALSO READ | Man nabbed with illegal explosives in Vryheid, KZN

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the police are investigating a murder case and no one has been arrested as yet.